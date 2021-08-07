Menzgold owes me and my family too – NAM1 to customers

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, has disclosed that he is also owed by the company.

Menzgold was banned from operating in 2018.

In his response to one of the aggrieved customers of Menzgold that reached out to him on Instagram to query him on when he will be paid his money, Nana Appiah Mensah said he owes no one or anybody.

The businessman, who is also the CEO of Zylofon Music, said his money has been stuck as well after the shut down of Menzgold the Security and Exchanges Commission and the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for operating “without a license.”

Another fan called out NAM1 to be a fraudster, which he hit back, saying, “without prejudice, I'm glad you mentioned 'fraud' as a prerequisite for the first above-mentioned context.”

''If you are privy to the Menzgold issues devoid of the 'callous rented-press solvents', which has succeeded in saturating this rather very simple matter, you would obviously determine that the Menzgold model as an object in question, does NOT and would not pass the standard of establishing fraud when it's subjected to that litmus test,'' he wrote.

“Permit me to reiterate the point, Menzgold owes lots of well-cherished clients including myself, very close friends and my immediate and extended family members.

Menzgold is paying quietly to the best of its ability in the face of the many impenetrable impediments and shall enhance the payments momentum using its many assets when the opportunity is presented.”

According to him, all will be well soon as he continues to trust the process.

It would be recalled that as reports of a gold investment scheme with high returns started to circulate, the Bank of Ghana begun to publish warnings which cautioned citizens to be wary of dealing with the firm and warned the firm against taking cash deposits which unfortunately yielded no positive results.

Meanwhile, NAM1 was not in court on Tuesday, July 6 2021, for the case in which he has been arraigned for fraud.

Although the 61 charges brought against NAM 1 have been withdrawn, the prosecution is expected to file new charges to enable the court to take his plea.

