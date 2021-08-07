U/E/R: Assembly Members threaten to boycott confirmation of MMDCEs over poor conditions of service

The Upper East Regional Chapter of the Ghana Association of Assembly Members say they will boycott the confirmation of Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) yet to be appointed by President Akufo-Addo if efforts are not made to address their conditions of service.

They want the government to pay assembly members across the country a flat rate of end-of-service benefits drawn from the Consolidated Fund.

They also want the government to set aside 5% from the District Assembly Common Fund tagged as Electoral Area Development Fund to initiate developmental projects in the various electoral areas nationwide.

They also want the government to initiate measures to pay them monthly allowances and assist them to acquire cars on a tax-free basis to effectively execute their duties.

Speaking at a press conference in Bolgatanga, the Regional President of the association, David Adoliba, warned that, the government will incur their wrath if their demands are not met.

“We want President Nana Akufo-Addo through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to establish Electoral Area Development Fund (EAF) whereby about 5% of the District Common Fund is designated for elected assembly members to access for minor projects such as gutters, re-roofing of classrooms and emergency matters that may arise at the various electoral areas. We are proposing that, the Local Government Ministry should consider helping assembly members to acquire cars on tax-free basis instead of motorbikes.”

“Government should ensure that the ex-gratia to assembly members at the tenure of office should be flat across all assemblies and should come from the consolidated fund instead of the Internally Generated Funds of the assemblies. It is time to consider paying assembly members allowances to attract qualified men and women to accept the position of assembly member,” he added.

Mr. Adoliba, impressed on local assemblies as a matter of urgency to settle all ex-gratia arrears due former assembly members.

“It is our hope that this call will be responded to with the emergency that it deserves, if not, we will join our colleagues in other regions by boycotting the confirmation of the MMDCEs if government refuse to meet our demands”.

