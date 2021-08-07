ModernGhana logo
Police probe accident that led to death of Bagbin's dispatch rider

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service in Juaso in the Ashanti Region is investigating circumstances under which a dispatch rider of the Speaker of Parliament was killed in a crash at Juaso junction.

The 45-year-old Chief Inspector Abednego Kaakyire died after his motorbike crashed into a private car on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Chief Inspector Kaakyire was escorting an advance team for the Speaker of Parliament’s official visit to the Ashanti Region when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Two others who were occupants of the private vehicle were also injured and were rushed to the hospital.

MTTD Commander for Juaso, Chief Inspector Amos Obimpeh in a Citi News interview said they have opened investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, he said they do not have all their facts of the accident, but will continue with investigations into it.

“We are currently gathering our evidence from the accident scene to know what exactly might have caused the accident. But as of now, we don’t have all our facts, but we will continue to investigate it and ensure we get the facts to enable us to conclude on what happened.”

---citinewsroom

