Central Gonja: Government terminates, re-awards road contract with Admond Construction Limited

The 60.5 km Kusawgu-Tulwe road construction contract entered between Government and Admond construction limited has been terminated for non-performance.

The project which is one of the prioritized projects of President Akufo-Addo's led Government and the Central Gonja District has since been re-awarded to hasten its completion.

The termination of the contract with Admond Construction Limited and its repackaging follows a recommendation by the DCE for Central Gonja, Hon. Mustapha Mahama.

The 60.5 km Kusawgu-Tulwe road project per the new terms of the contract is expected to be executed in four (4) lots with different contractors executing each lot as follows:

Lot 1. Admond (old contractor) will execute kilometers 0 to kilometers 15 (that is Kusawgu Junction to kpinjipe Bridge).

Lot 2. M/S Hajj Eliasu Company Ltd will now do kilometers 15 to kilometers 35 (already mobilised to site at Jukuku).

Lot 3. KK ROYALS will continue from kilometer 35 to kilometer 50.

Lot 4. HAJISAM VENTURES will also continue from kilometres 50 to kilometre 60.5.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

