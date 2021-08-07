ModernGhana logo
S/R: DCOP Enoch Adu-Twum Bediako replaced as Regional Police Commander

Outgoing Savannah Regional police commander, DCOP Enoch Adu-Twum BediakoOutgoing Savannah Regional police commander, DCOP Enoch Adu-Twum Bediako
The massive shake-up in the Ghana Police Service by the new Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has hit the Savannah Region.

In the latest reshuffle, DCOP Peter Baba Atianak replaces DCOP Adu-Twum Bediako as the new Savannah Regional Police Commander.

This was contained in the list of transfers released on Thursday, August 5, 2021 with 30 top police officers affected.

Before his elevation to the office of the Savannah Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police Mr. Peter Baba Atianak was the Deputy Regional Police Commander for Eastern Region.

DCOP Enoch Adu-Twum Bediako who was Regional Commander for Savannah Region is now Director-General of Services.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
