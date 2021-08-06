Regional Minister charge directors to transform education sector in Upper West

Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister has charged Municipal and District Directors of Education in the region to work assiduously to help ensure the transformation of the education sector.

He assured the directors of his maximum support and the support of the Regional Coordinating Council to ensure they succeeded in their endeavours.

Dr. Salih, who said this when the Upper West Regional Director of Education led Municipal and District Directors of Education in the region to call on him on Thursday, expressed happiness that all eleven municipalities and districts now had education directors.

"As an educationist and now a politician, education is very high on my agenda, especially knowing very well that in our part of the country education is the game changer to most individuals and families.

"Hence there is the need for those of us who are occupying the position that we are occupying now to give off our best so that those who are in school now will come out and become significant and relevant citizens", he explained.

Dr. Bin Salih expressed worry about the refusal of some teachers to accept posting to some parts of the region but preferred being in Wa and other towns saying, "that must stop, no one will come and develop our region for us".

"So I want to appeal to you, those who easily release teachers to go to other areas please put a stop to that", he added.

While encouraging the directors not to allow politicians to interfere with their work, the Minister also entreated them not to become too political but to do their work without biases.

Dr. Salih urged them to be loyal to the government of the day and not a political party, by implementing the policies of the government.

He gave the assurance that government would continue to provide the needed logistics and infrastructure to aid them in their work.

He cited the provision of vehicles to all district and municipal education directors and motorbikes to circuit supervisors as some of the support government had provided to the education sector in the region.

Mr Razak Abdul-Korah, the Upper West Regional Director of Education identified inadequate furniture and infrastructure deficits as some of the challenges affecting the education sector in the region.

He also appealed to the Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) through the Regional Minister to support their respective education directorates to organise mock examinations for the final year Junior High School pupils before their final examination in November this year.