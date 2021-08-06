Upper West NADMO eulogise Director General

Listen to article

The Upper West Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr Mustapha Ahmed, has extended words of commendations to the Director General of NADMO, Nana Agyeman Prempeh for bringing transformation into the organization especially on matters relating to staff welfare.

According to him, since the establishment of NADMO, the organization has had many National Coordinators and Director Generals who contributed their quota towards its growth, but that NADMO had seen a tremendous transformation under the leadership of the current Director General.

"Hon Nana Agyeman Prempeh who was a former administrator and well-skilled personnel in modern-day organizational management has chalked a lot of success which brings both National and international commendations to him and NADMO at large" he added.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Ahmed identified some key interventions the NADMO DG, together with his 16 regional directors, undertook to better the organization and the general welfare of NADMO Staff.

Notable among them were; capacity building for staff and the mass promotion exercise in the organization which led to the promotion of many staff from junior ranks to senior ranks.

He particularly cited the Upper West Regional Secretariat where 148 out of 185 officers were duly promoted.

According to the NADMO Director, the staff had been working without promotion and any capacity building close to ten years until under the DGs mandate when things changed for the better.

He described the delay in promotion and lack of capacity building for staff as not just demoralizing the spirit of workers to give off their best but was also retrogressing the entire organization.

Mr Mustapha encouraged the remaining staff at the Upper West Regional Secretariat to exercise restrain as their promotions were pending and was expected to be done before the last quarter of the year. This he again described as unprecedented in the annals of NADMO.

He noted that another feat the DG added to his unassailable record was his quick response to releasing relief items to the Upper West Secretariat any time disaster struck.

The Regional NADMO Boss thus said President Nana Akufo-Addo's decision to maintain Mr Agyeman Prempeh as the DG of NADMO could not have been a better one and comes as no surprise to well-meaning staff of the organisation.

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) under the Ministry of the Interior was established by ACT 517 of 1996 with the responsibility to manage disasters and similar emergencies in the country. The Act was later amended and replaced by Act of 927 of 2016.

The new Act restructured the organisation under the Ministry of the Interior to make it more efficient.

It was also to enable it coordinate all the relevant agencies at the national, regional and district levels more effectively.

NADMO functions under a National Secretariat, ten (16) Regional Secretariats, two hundred and forty-three (243) Metropolitan, Municipal and District secretariats and over nine hundred (900) Zonal offices throughout the country.

Its core function is to Prepare national disaster plans for preventing and mitigating the consequences of disasters in Ghana. Also, NADMO’s goal is to provide a Professional approach to disaster management system as well as Mainstreaming disaster risk reduction.