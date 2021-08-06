ModernGhana logo
06.08.2021 Health

U/E/R: Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention exercise ends successfully

By Emmanuel Akayeti, Bolgatanga
2 HOURS AGO

Report from the Upper East Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), indicates that more than 98 percent of the 248,336 children in the 15 Districts and Municipalities in the Region targeted for the week-long exercise on Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) were covered.

Bawku Municipality led by covering 99.7 percent of its children aged from three to 59 months.

Pusiga was the second highest District in the exercise with 99.5 percent, followed by Tempane District which captured 99.3 percent of its targeted figure. Nabdam recorded the least of 97.7 percent.

The Upper East Regional Malaria Focal Person and Entomologist of the Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention exercise Sydney Abilba gave this information in an interview with ModernGhana News.

He said in all, the whole exercise ended well putting the Upper East Region at 94.3 percent exceeding the 90 percent target set earlier for the exercise.

Mr Abilba however explained that at the end of the exercise, the Upper East Region recorded a cumulative figure of 44 cases of the Adverse Drug Reaction on the exercise.

He added that they were all managed well and the children are since faring well with their parents.

