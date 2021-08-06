ModernGhana logo
Bagbin mourns death of advance team rider

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin is deeply saddened by the death of one of the members of his advance traveling team, a statement issued by the Parliamentary Service has said.

As reported by Modernghana News on Friday afternoon, the advance team of the Speaker was involved in an accident while on their way to Wa in the Upper West Region.

According to the official statement from Parliamentary Service, the accident occurred when the first dispatch rider was hit by a speeding vehicle from behind.

The rider died.

As Parliament mourns his demise, Speaker Alban Bagbin is devastated by the news.

“Parliament is distraught by the news of his death. While mourning the loss of our dispatch rider, Parliament sends its deepest condolences to the family.

“Meanwhile, the Rt. Hon. Speaker, who is at work at the Parliament House in Accra, is deeply saddened by the incident,” a statement signed by Kate Addo, Director Public Affairs of Parliament has said.

Although the statement did not comment on whether the Speaker will still travel to Wa or not, it added that further information will be provided as soon as possible.

Below is the statement:

86202184001-m6htl8w331-b4873e36-fe4e-4e3f-8394-a9a650eca113

