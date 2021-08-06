Banasco Seidu Nuhu secure scholarships for Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District

Banasco Seidu Nuhu on your immediate left

Mr. Banasco Seidu Nuhu, the Executive Director for Nasco Feeding Minds, an NGO located in Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region has lobbied and secured scholarships for student's to undertake their Undergraduate and Post-graduate programs at the University of Energy and Natural Resources.

This gesture from the University is in connection with the REFFECT project Nasco Feeding Minds secured of which the University would be participating in its implementation.

The Project is an initiative of the Renewable Energies For Africa with emphasis on Effective Valorization Of Agri-Food Wastes (REFFECT Africa) with funding from the European Commission.

Mr Banasco Seidu Nuhu indicated that the project seeks to champion Renewable Energies For Africa agenda with demonstration of innovative and sustainable energy solution based on the valorization of biomass waste from agriculture and the food industry through biomass gasification.

He indicated that the off-grid plant in the Sawla-Tuna-Kaba District in the Savannah Region of Ghana would be the first of its kind in West Africa and interested person's should address their focus on sectors of energy from the plant's state-of-the-art valorization technology which includes bioenergy, bio-fertilizer, biochar and water treatment/production for surrounding schools, hospitals and farmers.

The five-year project would commence in November 2021 with preliminary research in the district.

Also, NASCO Feeding Minds has enlisted the aid of the University of Energy and Natural Resources in Sunyani as a research and implementation partner.

A delegation of the Nasco Feeding Minds from its offices in Spain and Ghana, led by the founding president Mr. Ousman Umar met the university's Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Elvis Asare-Bediako and management as part of discussions towards the commencement of the project.

As part of considerations towards a sustainable partnership, the Executive Director of Nasco Feeding Minds, Mr. Banasco Seidu Nuhu petitioned the University to support the training of students in Sawla District who would be crucial to the maintenance of the plant and research by offering scholarships to students from the District.

The University of Energy and Natural Resources was delighted to offer five scholarships slots for five consecutive years to students from the Sawla-Tuna-Kaba District towards both Undergraduate and Post-Graduate programs in engineering, natural resources and energy.

The first beneficiaries hopefully for the scholarship would be starting from the next academic year.

Mr. Banasco indicated that the scholarship would go a long way to advance their mission of feeding the minds of young people in the district.

The Executive Director of Nasco Feeding Minds Mr Banasco concluded that "We are overwhelmed by the commitment of the university towards the project and are grateful to the European Commission for funding such an impactful endeavor which will create jobs and offer opportunities."