06.08.2021 Social News

Female teacher found dead in husband’s room

The Railways Police in the Ashanti Regional capital have begun investigations into what might caused the death of a female teacher in her husband’s room at Adum-Nsuoase.

Ama Afriyie was not responding to her husband’s call. Alarmed, he called her sister Afia Ataa to verify why his wife was not responding to his calls.

Afia told this reporter that when she went to the deceased’s room to knock, there was no response but the door was locked from inside.

“So I called for help and some men came to break the door only to find my sister lying dead in the room,” she narrated.

Neighbors are equally worried that the deceased who is just three months into her marriage would die such a painful death.

Family members who could not control their tears said the deceased got married to his colleague teacher who teaches at Obuasi just three months ago.

She went to the house last night in the absence of her husband to sleep, “but didn’t wake up today”.

The Railway Police have conveyed the body with the support of the family to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

