Missing man found dead in uncompleted building at Santasi Apre

The residence of Santasi Apre, a suburb of Kumasi have been wondering where a stench has been emanating from in the area.

After several questions went unanswered, they tried to endure the stench only to find out that it was a decayed body of a resident in the area.

Kwaku Agyei, who is in his late 40s was declared missing on Tuesday after he was not seen at home.

The decayed body was found in an uncompleted building.

According to a family friend, it is saddening that Kwaku Agyei’s was not found until his decomposed body starting smelling in the neighbourhood to the discomfort of residents.

Assembly Member of the Santasi Apre, Bafuor Awuah who reported the matter to the Police described it as very unfortunate and sad.

He left behind a wife and a son.