06.08.2021 Social News

E/R: Two students die in galamsey pit collapse at Akyem Asiakwa

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
E/R: Two students die in galamsey pit collapse at Akyem Asiakwa
Two school boys have lost their lives following the collapse of an illegal mining (galamsey) pit at Akyem Asiakwa in Abuakwa South Municipality in the Eastern region.

The deceased according to information gathered by Modernghana News are Senior High School Students who are about to complete school.

One was a final year student of St Stephen’s Senior High Technical School (STEPSS) in Asiakwa and the other was a continuing student of Begoro Presbyterian Senior High school.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday, August 5, 2021, in the Asiakwa portion of the Atewa Forest reserve where mining is supposed to be banned.

It is understood that the families of the two boys were alarmed yesterday when they did not return home.

After making a report to the Police, a search party was put together to comb the mountain part of the Atewa Forest reserve where they were believed to have been trapped dead in a collapsed mining pit.

The bodies of the two boys have been retrieved from the pit today and deposited at the Kibi Government Hospital morgue.

