Fire destroys four-bedroom house at Bibiani as fire tender breaks down

A distress call made to the Bibiani-Ahwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Fire Service to rescue a nearby house to fight which was on fire became even more distressing.

A four bedroom house was burnt down to ashes at Gyedi, a saburb of Bibiani.

The fire personnel were left helpless as their fire tender got broken down and for which reason they said they "can’t come."

Unfortunately, none of the occupants of the house could be reached at the time the fire started around 9am.

A National Service Personnel Ndego Daniel Dacosta who is a tenant in that house and has lost everything was in school invigilating students writing exams.

Daniel whose only property is the attire he wore to school pleaded with National Disaster Management Organisation to come to their aid.

Assistant Divisional Fire Officer Ado Joseph Embrah admitted while speaking to journalists that they received the distress call but could not help.

He added that their fire tender was not in good condition but called their counterparts from Nyinahin for support who also arrived late.