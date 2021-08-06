University of Ghana forced to postpone examinations due to UTAG strike

The University of Ghana (UG), Legon has indefinitely postponed the planned end of second-semester examination of the 2020/2021 year due to the strike by members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

Level 100 and level 400 students who are in school were initially scheduled to commence examination this week as they prepare to leave school after the end of the semester.

However, due to the start of the UTAG striker last Monday, all plans by the University of Ghana have been forced to be reconsidered.

In a statement signed by the Registrar of the UG Mrs. Emelia Agyei-Mensah, students have been informed that the examinations have been postponed.

“The Business and Executive Committee of the University of Ghana at its meeting on 6th August 2021, decided to postpone the upcoming Level 100 and Level 400 Second Semester 2020/2021 Academic Year Examinations due to the ongoing strike actions,” part of the statement from the school reads.

Meanwhile, due to the extended period the school may adjust its calendar to, the resumption of the Level 200 and Level 300 batches for the second semester, 2020/2021 Academic has been adjourned.

Below is the attached letter from the School informing students of the latest decision: