26-year-old woman murdered over Divorce?

The Bibiani Police is investigating circumstances surrounding the gruesome murder of a 26 year old woman, Joyce Johnes Affi Jacika.

Her husband Emmanuel Okyeremaba Baffuor who is the prime suspect is on the run.

The Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Divisional Crime Officer Superintendent Seth Serwonu said the relatives of the deceased called the police on phone to inform them about the death of their daughter.

The relatives said the deceased had been stabbed and killed by unknown assailants in her room.

He said they proceeded to the scene and found the deceased in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds but covered with clothes.

The lifeless body has since been deposited at the Bibiani mortuary for autopsy.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the now-deceased young lady decided to divorce the suspect husband over several misunderstanding.

The husband who begged her to stay said he has turned a new leaf but the deceased insisted on walking out of the marriage.

She packed her luggage and left to her parents.

But on Thursday, August 6, 2021, around 12:00 pm, the suspect went to the house while the parents of the deceased were not around and allegedly attack her with a knife.

He allegedly stabbed her five times, covered her body with clothes in a room and absconded.