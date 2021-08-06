Sputnik V saga: Parliametary Committee indicts Health Minister for side-stepping Parliament

Listen to article

The Parliamentary Committee probing the controversial Sputnik V vaccines says it disagrees with the Health Minister, Kweku Agyeman-Manu for sidestepping Parliament in the procurement of the botched Sputnik V vaccines from a middleman.

Mr. Agyeman-Manu told the committee during the probe that exigencies of the pandemic and the need for urgent response led him to take unilateral decisions that the Minority find questionable.

“I was in a desperate and helpless situation with the management of the covid numbers. In February [this year], we had 78 deaths; by March, we had 56 deaths, and these were the numbers that pushed me to act,” he told the committee on July 19, 2021.

However the Committee says Parliament would have treated the issue with the urgency it deserved.

In the Committee’s 28 page report which would be laid before Parliament later today, the Committee insisted that the appropriate action would have been taken for the procurement of the vaccines.

“The Committee is of the opinion that even if the situation in the country at the time the Agreement was signed was that of an emergency, due process of law should have been followed because Parliament would have treated the issue with the urgency it deserved and the appropriate action would have been taken accordingly,” parts of the document read.

The committee, chaired by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, found that indeed, “the Ministry of Health did not comply with the requirements of Article 181 (5) of the Constitution in respect of its Agreement with Messrs Al Maktoum.”

Other parts of the report also recommended the Finance Ministry to take steps to retrieve the ¢16,331,640 paid to Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum.

This amount is said to have been paid by government in the Health Ministry’s bid to procure the Russian vaccines through a middleman.

“The Committee found that the amount of $2,850,000.00 (representing 50% of the contract sum of $5,700,000.00) has been paid to Messrs Al Maktoum and this translates into the cedi equivalent of ¢16,331,640.00 converted at the then prevailing exchange rate of US$1 to ¢5.73 whereas the minister said he had no knowledge of payment under oath,” the report revealed.

The nine-member committee also looked into the circumstances under which the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, entered into a deal with the Sheikh and S.L Global without seeking parliamentary approval.