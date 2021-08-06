ModernGhana logo
06.08.2021 Crime & Punishment

A/R: Police nab 5 notorious young armed robbery suspects

The Ashanti regional police command has arrested five notorious armed robbery suspects for their involvement in residential robberies in the Kumasi metropolis.

They are Kwabena Agyie, aka 'gangster'; aged 22; Muniru Issaka, aka 'Tanguani', aged 18; Twumasi Desmond, aged 18; Moro Talata, aged 18; and Mohammed Mutala.

The Public Relations Officer of the Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, said the suspects, who had been on the wanted list of the police for long were arrested upon intelligence.

He said two foreign pistols, 42 rounds of 9MM ammunitions, five '40' auto rounds of ammunitions, seven smartphones, two motorbikes, 32 key holders, among other items, were retrieved from the suspects.

ASP Ahianyo said the suspects have been arraigned and remanded into police custody to assist with investigations.

