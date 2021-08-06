FixTheCountry demo Pastor to be sanctioned by Methodist Church over 'broke church member don't pay tithe, offering' comment

The Evangelical Methodist Church would be sanctioning one of its pastors, Apostle Dr. Daniel Adjei for making what it described as ‘unguarded’ comments during the #fixthecountry demonstration on Wednesday.

Leaders of the church say the church is not only distancing itself from the Man of God’s comments but would soon met out punitive measures on him.

Speaking to ModernGhana News, the Administrator of the church, Mrs Comfort Inkum noted that the Apostle’s comments has brought shame on the church.

For this conduct, she said they need to let the world know he made those comments in his personal capacity and not on behalf of the church.

Even though she did not state the specific sanctions, she said “the church will deal with him just as the Bible teaches us to do to people who offend.”

She continued, “We want to set the records straight that, the finance of the church does not rely on tithes and offerings. We therefore ask all concerned to disregard those utterances as it does not represent the position of the Evangelical Methodist Church.”

According to Mrs. Inkum, the Evangelical Methodist (Mission) Church is a Christian Foundation for the promulgation of the Gospel and advocates for the change of mind through education and not demonstrations.

“That is why the Evangelical Methodist Church has built several schools and given back to the society to enhance the change of mindset”, she stressed.

The church Administrator parried suggestions that the church has come under pressure from some persons in government to sanction the Apostle Dr. Adjei. “There has not been any pressure from anybody in government, but as a rep of God, your speech carries so much weight hence much wisdom is required when speaking”, she said.

Meanwhile, sources within the church has notified ModernGhana News that Apostle Adjei’s association with the church is under review.

It would be recalled that Apostle Dr. Daniel Adjei, who is the Head Pastor of Evangelical Methodist Church, Joshua Kwame Ampadu Cathedral, Asylum Down was in the news on Wednesday after granting interviews that he joined the #fixthecountry protest because his tithes and offerings had reduced because members are broke and could no longer pay.