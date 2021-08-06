Bagbin safe as convoy involved in accident at Juaso Junction, dispatch rider dies

Information picked up by ModernGhana News reveals that the advanced team of the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin in a convoy has been involved in an accident.

The accident, according to reports occurred in the early hours of Friday, August 6 around Juaso Junction in the Ashanti Region.

The team were on their way to Wa in the Upper West Region.

But ModernGhana News can confirm that Alban Bagbin is currently in Parliament.

Sources closed to the Speaker also confirmed that the dispatch rider of the convoy, Chief Inspector Kaakyire Abednego has died.

The rider crashed into a long bus in the process of clearing the way for the convoy.

The said bus also caught fire.

The body of the dispatch rider is being transferred from the Juaso Government Hospital to Accra.

More soon...