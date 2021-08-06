V/R: 21 alleged LGBTQI+ members freed by Ho Court over insufficient evidence

A Ho Circuit Court has acquitted and discharged 21 persons alleged to be members of the LGBTQI+ community.

The 21 persons were arrested at Ho in the Volta Region on Thursday, 20 May 2021 for unlawful gathering.

In a statement by the police in Ho after the arrest at the Nurses and Midwives Hotel in Ho, the suspects, drawn from Greater Accra, Ashanti, Upper East, Upper West, Eastern, Northern, and the Volta regions, were said to have converged there to advocate LGBTQI rights.

After months, a Ho Court presided over by Justice Felix Datsomor has freed these 21 people after sitting on the case on Thursday, July 5, 2021.

The case has been thrown out because Chief Superintendent Akolgo Yakubu Ayamga, at the hearing on Thursday said the Senior State Attorney had noted that there was insufficient evidence to substantiate the charge and had, accordingly, advised that the case be struck out, and the accused persons discharged.

Justice Datsomor noted that the advice from the AG, which he received in a letter dated 2 August 2021, and struck out the case based on the strength of the prosecutor's submission.

The freed suspects include 16 females and 5 males.