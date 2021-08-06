ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.08.2021 Headlines

V/R: 21 alleged LGBTQI+ members freed by Ho Court over insufficient evidence

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
V/R: 21 alleged LGBTQI+ members freed by Ho Court over insufficient evidence
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A Ho Circuit Court has acquitted and discharged 21 persons alleged to be members of the LGBTQI+ community.

The 21 persons were arrested at Ho in the Volta Region on Thursday, 20 May 2021 for unlawful gathering.

In a statement by the police in Ho after the arrest at the Nurses and Midwives Hotel in Ho, the suspects, drawn from Greater Accra, Ashanti, Upper East, Upper West, Eastern, Northern, and the Volta regions, were said to have converged there to advocate LGBTQI rights.

After months, a Ho Court presided over by Justice Felix Datsomor has freed these 21 people after sitting on the case on Thursday, July 5, 2021.

The case has been thrown out because Chief Superintendent Akolgo Yakubu Ayamga, at the hearing on Thursday said the Senior State Attorney had noted that there was insufficient evidence to substantiate the charge and had, accordingly, advised that the case be struck out, and the accused persons discharged.

Justice Datsomor noted that the advice from the AG, which he received in a letter dated 2 August 2021, and struck out the case based on the strength of the prosecutor's submission.

The freed suspects include 16 females and 5 males.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Sputnik V probe: Committee asks Finance Ministry to recover US$2,850,000
06.08.2021 | Headlines
Breaking News: Teshie Mantse escapes alleged assassination
06.08.2021 | Headlines
Bagbin safe as convoy involved in accident at Juaso Junction, dispatch rider dies
06.08.2021 | Headlines
Tiwaa transferred to PIPS, 30 senior officers scathered in latest shake-up at Ghana Police
06.08.2021 | Headlines
Fight corruption independently, impartially – Akufo-Addo to Kissi Agyebeng
06.08.2021 | Headlines
Ghana gets US$350,000 state-of-art genome sequencing equipment
05.08.2021 | Headlines
Desperate govt’s trumped-up charges against Collins Dauda, others frivolous — Minority Leader on Saglemi suit
05.08.2021 | Headlines
Assin North: James Quayson freezes removal as MP by Cape Coast Court
05.08.2021 | Headlines
I don't regret appointing Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor; I'm consoled by 'no use crying over spilt milk' – Akufo-Addo
05.08.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line