A/R: Brave driver knockdown Fulani highway robber at Teacherkrom

People of Teacherkrom, a town between Aframso and Sekyedomase in the Ashanti region were seen jubilating after they found the almost lifeless body of a notorious highway robber.

The 21-year-old Amidu Bubey was in the company of two other gun-wielding robbers at Teacherkrom, a town on the Aframso-Sekyedomase road in the Ejura Municipality.

The trio attempted, with their guns pointing to the car stopping Emmanuel Kofi Seidu, a taxi driver to rob him.

But Seidu who is now being celebrated in Aframso and its environs managed some bravery and drove through the robbers.

He later reported the incident to the Police who also informed the youth of Aframso who organized a search party for the armed robber who was later identified as Amidu Bubey.

The robber was found lying in the bush and was carried to the Police station for questioning.

He had sustained severe injuries on his head and on the right thigh.

Traders who ply the Mampong-Ejura-Atebubu and surrounding towns have always been attacked by robbers some of whom go as far as rape them.

According to reports from the Police’s preliminary investigation, three armed robbers signalled the driver who was driving from Ejura towards Sekyedumase to stop at a spot near Teacherkrom on Aframso-Sekyedumase road.

The driver sensing danger and seeing a gun been pointed at him gathered courage, hit one of the Fulani armed robbers and sped off.