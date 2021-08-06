ModernGhana logo
Tiwaa transferred to PIPS, 30 senior officers scathered in latest shake-up at Ghana Police

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah
COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

The Director-General in charge of Welfare, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has been transferred to head the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS) Bureau in the latest shake-up that has hit the Ghana Police Service.

In his first week in office as Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has made changes to key positions in the force.

Information gathered from sources indicates that 30 senior officers have been affected.

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah who has until the appointment of IGP George Dampare served as the Director-General in charge of Welfare has been transferred to Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS) Bureau.

She replaces COP Vincent Redeemer Dedjoe who has also been moved to Special Duties.

Meanwhile, DCOP Habiba Twumasi Sarpong has replaced COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah Director-General in charge of Welfare as new Director-General in charge of Welfare at the Ghana Police Service.

In the other changes, former Accra Regional Commander COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno has been transferred from Special Duties to Administration while COP Edward Tabiri moves to serve as the head of ICT from Police Intelligence.

On the other hand, COP Frederick Adu Anim has been transferred from the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) to Human Resources.

All changes are taking effect immediately.

