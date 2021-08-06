E/R: Man dies of suicide after allegedly killing his pregnant wife

A man identified as Kofi Avoka has taken his own life after allegedly killing his pregnant wife Irene Appiah.

The incident occurred on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Ankwa, Dobro a suburb of Nsawam in the Eastern region.

The man, 35, at around 4:30am reportedly inflicted multiple cutlass wounds on his pregnant wife, leading to her sad death.

According to reports gathered, the man after seeing his wife dead slashed his throat and run to a neighbouring house with blood all over his body.

Foofo Atikple, a neighbour who saw Kofi Avoka rushed to his house only to find his wife lying in a pool of blood in their room.

The [three] children of the deceased couple who were sleeping in a separate room narrated that they heard their mother shouting before later their father also came rushing out of their room.

The matter was subsequently reported to Police in Nsawam with officers sent to the scene of the crime at Ankwa Dobro.

The officers after arriving on the scene rushed the bodies to the Nsawam Government Hospital but both were pronounced dead on arrival.

The Police in Nsawam is conducting investigations into the matter.