Man arrested for sending cigarettes to inmates

A 21-year old man, Williams Opoku has been arrested by the Akyem-Anyinam Police in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region for smuggling Cigarettes into cells.

The suspect with one currently at large stormed the Anyinam Police charge office on Thursday evening to offer bread to their friend suspect Yaw Asare who is in custody.

According to the Police report sighted by DGN Online, whiles the bread was being inspected by a certain Sgt Ibrahim Salifu at the counter, he realized that it had already been partly divided.

Upon further scrutiny, he realized that five sticks of cigarette had been inserted into the bread.

The counter Police officer managed to arrest Williams Opoku, whiles his accomplice managed to escape.

He was subsequently caged in the cells as the exhibit was retained for evidential purposes, while the other suspect has been declared wanted.

---DGN online