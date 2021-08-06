Fight corruption independently, impartially – Akufo-Addo to Kissi Agyebeng

Listen to article

President Akufo-Addo has charged the newly sworn-in Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, to fight corruption head-on without fear or favour.

The President believes that is the only way he can succeed.

He has thus assured the new Special Prosecutor that all the necessary tools needed to carry out his mandate will be provided.

President Akufo-Addo made these comments on Thursday, August 5, 2021, when he swore in Mr. Kissi Agyebeng at the Jubilee House.

“It is clear that Mr. Kissi Agyebeng is eminently qualified to occupy the position of the Special Prosecutor, and I urge the new Special Prosecutor to bear in mind at all times that the office carries an extraordinary responsibility to fight corruption independently and impartially.”

President Akufo-Addo at the ceremony also said he has no regret appointing Martin Amidu as the country's first Special Prosecutor, despite their fallouts.

President Akufo-Addo insists the office was adequately resourced to undertake its work, despite the latter's claim of inadequate resources and interferences in his work by the President.

“In spite of the unfortunate events that led to the departure of the first occupant of the office, I do not regret making that appointment. On my part as the president of the republic, I ensured that the office was adequately resourced to enable it to carry out its mandate.”

On his part, the new Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng assured President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians that he will do his best to “suppress and repress corruption” in the country.

“Mr. President, we are confronted by two pandemics, one is a health crisis, and its outlook is very macabre. The other is not a health crisis, but it is also a pandemic, and that is corruption and corruption-related activities.”

“The zeal with which your administration has approached the fight in respect to the health crisis, I also see and respect the other pandemic which is corruption, and as I come into this office, I pledge to the people of Ghana as I said two weeks ago, that I am going to work assiduously to suppress and repress corruption.”

“I said two weeks ago in Parliament that I will not be naive to assume that I'm coming to stop corruption, but as much as possible, my office is going to drive it down and repress it to its barest minimum. When my name was mentioned as the nominee for this position much was said about my nomination, but nothing negative was said about my competence; everything was about my youthfulness, but if that is so, Mr. President, I can only express the appreciation of the youth to you, that you have given youthful persons the opportunity to serve.”

