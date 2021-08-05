FixingTheCountry Movement to march in support of Akufo-Addo's government

A group calling itself Fixing The Country Movement has urged Ghanaians not to lose sight of the transformation agenda being championed by President Akufo-Addo.

The group is calling on Ghanaians to join its maiden match in support of President Akufo-Addo's resilience in fixing the country.

This was contained in a press release from the group just a day after the #FixTheCountry demonstration was staged in Accra to demand better from government to move the country forward.

According to Fixing The Country Movement, the reality is that Ghana has been going through a big change for the past five years, and with each year, it only seems to grow exponentially.

This the group insists even when denied does not negate that it has been occurring and will continue to occur under President Akufo-Addo.

In a release signed by Convener Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah, the group says it is coming up with a series of public manifestations in the next few weeks to show massive support to President Akufo-Addo's tireless effort at fixing the country.

"As a country, we must not lose sight of the transformation agenda being rolled out by this president.

“As a matter of fact, President Akufo-Addo’s administration is the only Government since independence that has been able to champion youth-driven policies and programmes in the areas of empowerment, employment, mentorship, training, and development,” parts of the release from the group reads.

The Fixing The Country Movement adds that the call to Fix the Country is legitimate, and every citizen must appreciate the fact that President Akufo-Addo is on course in fixing the myriad of problems bedevilling the nation.

Find below the press release from the group:

Media statement

5th August 2021

Fixing The Country Movement

The Fixing The Country Movement is coming up with a series of public manifestations in the next few weeks to show massive support to President Akufo-Addo's tireless effort at fixing the country.

The movement is very much aware of the considerable gains that the country has chalked under the exemplary leadership of President Akufo-Addo.

We can also attest to the fact that he believes in Ghana and the great potentials of the Ghanaian youth which is why about 70% of his policies and programmes are youth-driven.

The Free Senior High School, One-District-One-Factory, Digitalization, Free Technical Vocational Education, the Planting for food and jobs, Restoration of Allowances for Teachers and Nursing Trainees, Reviving Scholarship Secretariat, the Nation Builders Corps, Youth in Afforestation, NEIP, the Amplified Projects and the Ghana Entreprises Agency are all youth-driven.

The reality is that we have been going through a big change for the past five years, and with each year, it only seems to grow exponentially. Denial of this does not negate that it has been occurring and will continue to occur.

Under the Akufo-Addo led administration, the economy which hitherto had high inflation, a high budget deficit, a depreciating cedi and depleting gross international reserves has been turned around for the better. The Macroeconomic indices attest to this feat with several indicators showing fantastic results never achieved in Ghana’s history.

As a matter of fact, President Akufo-Addo’s administration is the only Government since independence that has been able to champion youth-driven policies and programmes in the areas of empowerment, employment, mentorship, training and development.

The call to Fix the Country is legitimate, and we must all appreciate the fact that President Akufo-Addo is on course in fixing the myriad of problems bedevilling this nation.

As a country, we must not lose sight of the transformation agenda being rolled out by this president.

Indeed, in the year 2020, Ghana came second in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Africa. As a nation, we bagged $2.7billion worth of investment out of which $2.6billion was from FDI.

The FDIs were realized from 271 registered projects in Ghana and it is envisaged that 27,000 direct jobs were created, according to statistics from the Ghana Investment Promotion Center.

President Akufo-Addo is supporting Ghanaian workers by throwing a lifeline to them.

The country’s wage bill has more than doubled in the last three (5) years. This is why the Fixing The Country Movement, is by this statement calling on all right-thinking Ghanaians to stand by for our maiden match in support of President Akufo-Addo's resilience in fixing the country.

Signed;

Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah

Convener (FIXING THE COUNTRY MOVEMENT)