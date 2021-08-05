ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.08.2021 Headlines

Assin North: James Quayson freezes removal as MP by Cape Coast Court

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
James Gyakye Quayson
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
James Gyakye Quayson

The 2020 National Democratic Congress' (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson has filed for a Stay of Execution at the Appeals Court over the ruling by a Cape Coast High Court which removed him as Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North Constituency.

Mr. Quayson in July was removed as MP after the court ruled in favour of Michael Ankomah-Nimfa, a resident of Assin Bereku in the Central Region who filed a petition at the Cape Coast High Court seeking to annul the 2020 parliamentary elections in the constituency.

The petitioner in his case stated that, at the time the MP was filing to contest the 2020 parliamentary elections, he had not renounced his Canadian citizenship and thus held dual nationality.

Earlier this week after that ruling, James Gyakye Quayson filed an appeal while arguing that the Cape Coast High Court erred in its ruling.

Today, he has filed a motion for Stay of Executive to suspend the execution of the high court order that seeks to remove him as an elected Member of Parliament.

According to him, the Stay of Execution is necessary because even if the Court decides to go ahead with a bye-election and his appeal case is not sorted, he can secure an injunction to stop the election.

“That, if the High Court decision is not stayed, it could give rise to considerable political tension in the Assin North Constituency and possible disturbances of the peace.

“That if the High Court decision is not stayed and my appeal succeeds, as, I am advised by counsel and verily same to be true, is inevitable, the decision of this Court of Appeal on my appeal would be rendered nugatory simply by the passage of time.

“That a failure to stay execution of the judgment would not only occasion an irreparable injustice and damage to the people of the Assin North Constituency and me, but would also lead to the 2nd Respondent having to expend significant financial resources in organizing a by-election when the errors of the High Court mean that it is not justified to hold such a by-election,” the motion for Stay of Execution filed by James Gyakye Quayson further argues.

Find below a copy of the motion for the Stay of Execution:

85202173138-g40n1r5edy-a0dfb65c-3b49-4ea5-8948-2b6744fbd40b

85202173138-g40n1r5edy-f1d38084-0699-44db-8b41-6328fcfde492

85202173138-j4eq276ggb-290b2447-f128-4dc0-9144-51cd56552528

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Attachments

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Desperate govt’s trumped-up charges against Collins Dauda, others frivolous — Minority Leader on Saglemi suit
05.08.2021 | Headlines
I don't regret appointing Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor; I'm consoled by 'no use crying over spilt milk' – Akufo-Addo
05.08.2021 | Headlines
I’ll work to suppress, repress corruption – Kissi Agyebeng assure Ghanaians
05.08.2021 | Headlines
Court orders Nyaho Medical Centre to release patient’s folder over alleged medical negligence
05.08.2021 | Headlines
Your independence will be respected – Akufo-Addo assures new SP Kissi Agyebeng
05.08.2021 | Headlines
He has the capacity, intellectual strength to succeed – Akufo-Addo confident in new SP Kissi Agyebeng
05.08.2021 | Headlines
Saglemi trial: Haruna Iddrisu leads NDC MPs to accompany Collins Dauda, others to court
05.08.2021 | Headlines
Saglemi Housing saga: Collins Dauda granted bail in causing financial loss to the state
05.08.2021 | Headlines
I’m confident NPP’s next flagbearer will win 2024 elections – Akufo-Addo
05.08.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line