NDC National Accountant reshapes cemetery road in Tamale

The National Accountant for the opposition National Democratic Congress party (NDC) Mr. Atta Issah has paid for the reshaping works on the Kpalsi-Gbalo cemetery road in the Sagnerigu Constituency of the Northern region.

The reshaping of the road follows several months of appeals by the people of the area to government and officeholders to get the road fix, but to no avail.

The roads linking the cemetry to the communities have been in a bad shape for months since it was constructed years ago, and several appeals by the residents to get the road fix never came through, hence Mr. Atta's intervention.

Speaking to this reporter, the residents said the bad nature of the road has been a nightmare to them.

According to the residents, the Cemetery is serving about five communities including Sagnerigu, the constituency capital.

They said due to the bad nature of the linking road, plying the road leading to the cemetery which is closer to them is a big challenge, forcing families to take their dead bodies to very far places for burial.

They also said vehicles used in carrying dead bodies to the cemetery usually break down when they use the road, making it difficult for them to get vehicles when the need arises.

"Look at the road, how can you carry a dead person on this road to be laid to rest, just imagine, if the person is your relative how can you feel comfortable?" a resident questioned.

"The road used to be a nightmare to us, but now that it is being worked on, we thank Mr. Atta for that," another resident said.

The residents noted that they have been calling for the road to be fixed for many months now but no one heard their cries till Mr. Atta came, and described him (Mr. Atta) as a true son of the area, and prayed for God blessings on him and his family

" It is almost a year now since we called for this road to work on, but no one listened to us, but thank God we have someone like Mr. Atta who has proven to be a true son of the constituency. Our prayers are that may Allah see him through in whatever he is doing, we also prayed for Allah to grant him his heart desires" they stated

Mr. Abdullah Umar, Ward Coordinator for Sagnerigu and former constituency elections director for the area on behalf of Mr. Atta said the move by him (Mr. Atta) was to ensure that the area gets the needed development.

He described Mr. Atta as a helper, a brother, and a political philanthropist whose desires are to ensure that the constituents live a comfortable life.

He also assured the people that more of such interventions will come.

ABOUT ATTA ISSAH

Mr. Attah Issah is a native of the Sagnerigu Constituency.

He obtained his BSc in Economics at the University of Ghana and his Master's degree in MSc FINANCE at UPSA.

He's a Chartered Accountant in good standing.

He has worked at the Ghana Cocoa Board and Olam Ghana.

He's currently the National Accountant of the great NDC Party Headquarters.