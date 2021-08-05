ModernGhana logo
#FixTheCountry conveners call on IGP after demonstration

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Conveners and some leading organisers of the #FixTheCountry demonstration on Thursday, August 5, 2021, called on the Acting Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo Dampare on the back of the peaceful protest on Wednesday.

After several weeks of delay due to a standoff in court, the much-anticipated #FixTheCountry protest finally saw the light of day yesterday when scores of Ghanaians from all walks of life took to the street of Accra to demand better from the government.

On the day, protesters received protection and guidance from the Ghana Police Service with no issues of violence whatsoever recorded.

Today at the Police Headquarters in the capital, some conveners of the #FixTheCountry movement have met with Acting IGP George Akuffo Dampare.

At the meeting, Mr. Kumi Danso who is one of the conveners took turns with other members to express their appreciation for the level of professionalism and respect for human rights exhibited by officers during the protest.

On his part, the Acting IGP also applauded the conveners for the good conduct of the protest and ensuring that all those that took part in the exercise comported themselves.

IGP George Akufo Dampare further stressed, “Our doors are always open, we are your friends, therefore, let’s work together to make our nation a safer place to live.”

The meeting had top Police Officials present including Director-General (DG) Special Duties Commissioner of Police (COP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohunu; DG, National Patrols Department, COP Mr. Akuribah Yaagy; DG, Criminal Investigation Department, COP Mr. Isaac Ken Yeboah; DG, National Protection Directorate, COP Mr. Patrick Akolgo; DG, Police Intelligence Directorate, COP Mr. Edward Tabiri; DG, Police Professional and Standards Bureau, COP Mr. Redeemer Vincent Dedjoe

