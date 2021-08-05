Cape Coast Resources Limited renovates 3 Unit JHS Block for Kangaboi Community in Aowin

Cape Coast Resources Limited, a mining company undertaking exploration in the Aowin Municipality in the Western North Region has renovated a 3unit classroom block for the people of Kangaboi, a community in the Aowin Municipality.

Delivering a speech to commission and handover the project, the Country Director for Cape Coast Resources Mr. Daniel Wilson said for the past 11 years Cape Coast Resources and its parent company Newcore Gold have been managing Aowin Gold project.

He noted that they were committed to sustainable practices and understood strong dedication to the environment, good governance and community relations not only adds value for its stakeholders but it also provides the opportunity to make a lasting impact and achieve sustainable growth.

"We believe that our contribution to environment safety and governance is important to the industry’s overall success and by focusing on effective initiatives within as many categories as possible, Newcore Gold aims to be on the cutting edge of meaningful environment safety practices," he stated.

Mr. Wilson stressed that Cape Coast Resources programs has so far been concentrated on health and education. He added that they prioritized safety and health of its staff, contractors and local communities that they operate hence implementing fully COVID-19 protocols for its ongoing drill program consisting of the mandatory use of personal protective equipment for all employees, maintaining social distancing, frequent hand washing as well daily temperature checks at start of each drill shift.

On quality education, Mr. Wilson indicated that they enhance quality education in communities they operate by providing equipment and infrastructure to support the Ghana Education Service.

"We've set up a computer laboratory for Enchi Roman Catholic School and today the bigger picture of educational support was to renovate a 3unit JHS classroom block furnished it with desks, fixed fan in all the classrooms, teachers office, urinal and put up toilet facilities for the school as well."

On his part, Mr. Joseph Amoako, the headteacher of Kangaboi Basic School was very grateful to management and staff of Cape Coast Resources limited for the kind gesture.

He said the school which was established in 1987 with 15 pupils comprising 11 males and four females is now having a population of 176 pupils with 9 teaching staff but has not seen any major improvement in terms of infrastructure until Cape Coast Resources came to their aid.

Mr. Sabastian Diaw, the Municipal Director of Education in the Aowin Municipality lauded the Cape Coast Resources limited for complementing the efforts of the government in supporting its operating communities both in education and health.

He appealed to them to assist the directorate with some Personal Protective Equipment to supply to schools in the Municipality to compact the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

Nana Agbetiame Daniel, the Odikro of Kangaboi community healed Cape Coast Resources limited and also appealed to them support the community with more social amenities.