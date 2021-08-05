He has the capacity, intellectual strength to succeed – Akufo-Addo confident in new SP Kissi Agyebeng

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has backed the new Special Prosecutor Mr. Kissi Agyebeng to succeed.

He said Mr. Agyebeng does not only has the capacity and the experience, but he also has the requisite values and intellectual strength to play the top and demanding role as the country’s Special Prosecutor.

“…it is clear that Mr. Kissi Agyebeng is eminently qualified to occupy the office. He has the capacity, experience, requisite values, and intellectual strength to succeed in this vital position”, President Akufo-Addo said on Thursday during a swearing-in ceremony for the new Special prosecutor.

The President further charged the new Special Prosecutor to at all times be reminded that his work to fight corruption is to be done impartially.

“I urge the new special prosecutor to bear in mind at all times that the office carries an extraordinary responsibility to fight corruption independently and impartially,” Akufo-Addo noted.

The President continued, “The special prosecutor, as the Act says in its preamble, shall: ‘Have full authority and control over the investigation, initiation and conduct of proceedings of alleged or suspected corruption and corruption-related offences involving public officers and politically-exposed persons in the performance of their functions as well as persons in the private sector involved in the commission or alleged of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences”.

Mr. Kissi Agyebeng, 43, is assuming the role as the Special Prosecutor and replaces Martin Amidu in the sensitive office.

Last month he received praise for his composure during the vetting process. Many are of the view that he will excel if the government affords him the independence to work.