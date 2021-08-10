I envisage a clean environment for my constituents — Cape Coast North MP

Cleanliness they say is next to Godliness but, there are sanitation challenges across the country with every constituency having its own sanitation problems.

The Member of Parliament MP for the Cape Coast North Constituency has embarked on sanitation activities and projects in his constituency.

Over the weekend Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku collaborating with Care for Nature organised a cleanup exercise to rid the Abura Market, Abura lorry stations and the Abura township of filt.

The exercise started at about 0630 GMT and ended at about 1100 hours GMT with the support of the Ghana Fire Service, Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly and Zoomlion. Members cleaned choked gutters and swept around places that were littered.

To promote unity and solidarity, the MP invited the former Member of Parliament, Hon Barbara Asher Ayisi to join the cleanup exercise.

Residents of Abura were so happy to see the unity and maturity at display.

The MP said sanitation is a collective effort of which he is ever ready to support.

"As the MP, who has his people at heart, I cannot just sit aloof. When my office was approached by Care for Nature seeking collaboration for a clean up exercise in my Constituency, I was very elated and had to join and support them."

To improve the waste disposal behaviour of the market women, the MP and Care for Nature donated bins painted in Ghana colours to enhance visibility and draw the attention of everyone to dispose of rubbish properly.

Some market women who participated in the exercise commended the Member of Parliament for joining them clean the constituency.

In attendance at the cleanup exercise were the former MP for Cape Coast North, the two Assemblymen for the electoral area, members of Care for Nature, some Constituency and branch executives of both NDC and NPP political parties, TEIN NDC students of UCC, some Abura market women and residents in the area.