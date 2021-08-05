ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.08.2021 Headlines

‘NLC’s neutrality compromised’ – Senior Staff casts doubt on negotiations

‘NLC’s neutrality compromised’ – Senior Staff casts doubt on negotiations
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Senior Staff Association of Public Universities of Ghana is doubtful its engagement with government over their grievances would yield any fruitful results.

The National Labor Commission (NLC) is set to engage the union today, Thursday, August 5, 2021, over their demand for better conditions of service which resulted in industrial action last Monday.

But in an interview with Citi News, the National President of the Senior Staff Association, Mohammed Zakaria, said the neutrality of the Commission has been compromised.

“We do not expect much because the Labour Commissioner himself has been on air talking about a lot of things that suggest that his neutrality has been compromised. This is purely the opinion of the rank and file of the Senior Staff Association”, he said.

The NLC, has directed the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, to call off their strike and appear before it .

In a letter to the union, the NLC directed the group to “stay any or all intended actions for the parties to appear before the Commission.”

The Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission, NLC, Ofosu Asamoah, has urged the association to consider ongoing negotiations .

“By law, when you are negotiating or a case is before the commission, and it is being heard, you don't go on strike,” he said.

To address the concerns, the Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireko-Brobbey, has also said a committee will be set up to resolve the current impasse.

In the meantime, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has accused the Association of breaching the rules of engagement guiding ongoing negotiations on concerns raised by the association.

According to the Commission, the association was expected to return to the negotiation table on August 3, 2021, prior to declaring a strike on Monday.

The Head of Public Affairs at the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, Earl Ankrah, said “to the best of our knowledge there is no problem. These issues that are out there in the public took us by surprise. We were supposed to be at the table negotiating.”

In a related development, the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) members are also on strike because they want the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon with the government in 2012.

—citinewsroom

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Mahama hints of 2024 return with latest message to Voltarians
05.08.2021 | Headlines
Peki cautions Tsito against planned installation of Chief for disputed land
05.08.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo swear in Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor today
05.08.2021 | Headlines
Anti-LGBTQI Bill will turn queer Ghanaians into second class citizens – CDD boss
05.08.2021 | Headlines
[Video] I joined #FixTheCountry demo because my Church members can't pay tithe, offering anymore — Methodist Pastor
04.08.2021 | Headlines
Asylum Down Pastor joins #FixTheCountry demo over low tithes, offerings in his church
04.08.2021 | Headlines
Facts are sacrosanct — Sammy Gyamfi replies ET Mensah on Saglemi housing deal
04.08.2021 | Headlines
Covid-19: Delta variant increased Ghana's active cases from 1,600 to 6,766 in one month — GHS
04.08.2021 | Headlines
Massive turn-up for #FixTheCountry demo [Photos]
04.08.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line