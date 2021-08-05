ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.08.2021 General News

Police probe deaths of couple in Asamang Shooting incident

Police probe deaths of couple in Asamang Shooting incident
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has launched investigations into the circumstances leading to the death of a couple, following a shooting incident at Asuofia-Asamang in the Atwima-Nwabiagya District.

Ama Vida, said to be in her 30s, was reportedly gunned down by her estranged husband, Bashiru Kophie, on Monday, August 02, in a fit of rage after she allegedly threatened to divorce the latter.

She was said to have been shot twice at close range, killing her instantly.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that Bashiru after the heinous crime fled to Daban, a suburb of Kumasi.

However, some neighbours and relatives of Vida, who had gotten wind of where the fugitive had been hiding, allegedly pursued him to his hideout and subjected him to severe beatings.

ASP Ahianyo said information reaching the Police Command indicated that Bashiru, believed to be in his 40s, and alleged to have been weakened by the beatings also died on Tuesday.

The mortal remains of the couple had since been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

—GNA

More General News
ModernGhana Links
President of C-BAG calls on government, institutions to support development of campus Radio
04.08.2021 | General News
Tijjaniya Movement Head calls On Sempe Akwashongtse
03.08.2021 | General News
Commemorative gold coin honoring Asante King of Ghana launch December
03.08.2021 | General News
Court sets aside US$ 15.3million galamsey judgement
03.08.2021 | General News
GCUC founder receives award for promoting health education in Africa
03.08.2021 | General News
Mike Oquaye Jnr heads Ghana Free Zones Authority
03.08.2021 | General News
National Cathedral could generate $83M within 5years – Secretariat
03.08.2021 | General News
Government to meet UTAG over their strike today
03.08.2021 | General News
Workers’ Unions of SDD-UBIDS declare strike
03.08.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line