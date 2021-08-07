Security is a collective responsibility — Atwima Bebuhene to Ghanaians

Chief of Atwima Bebu in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of Ashanti Region, Nana Boakye Yiadom says if Ghanaians really want solution to the rising insecurity in the country, they must see it as a collective responsibility.

He said Ghanaians must beginning to support the security operatives of the country in any way possible to fight crime to the latter.

Speaking to Modernghana News in an interview, Nana Yiadom expressed unhappiness and regret over the rising murder and robbery incidents in the country.

Partially attributing the cause of such incidents to some citizen's own carelessness, he also mentioned lack of logistics to the security operatives also undermines their efforts in fighting crime.

Going further, Atwima Bebuhene long prosecution of armed robbery, murder among other related cases in the country undermines justice delivery.

He noted that the delay in prosecuting cases often encourages the criminals to go about committing same crime.

Nana Yiadom wonders how armed robbers easily get access to Ak 47 riffle to commit more crime which is solely designated for use by security personnel.

According to him, the desire to get rich quick among the youth is fueling the urge to commit crime.

The chief on this note strongly appealed to the government to monitor media outfits, particularly television and radio stations advertise money ritualists and have their licences revoked.

This he said, could help discourage youth from engaging the services of money ritualists who lead them to kill innocent humans for ritual performances.