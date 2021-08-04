[Video] I joined #FixTheCountry demo because my Church members can't pay tithe, offering anymore — Methodist Pastor

Listen to article

Apostle Dr. Daniel Adjei, the Head Pastor of Evangelical Methodist Church, Joshua Kwame Ampadu says due to Ghana's bad economy his Church members are not able to pay their tithes and offerings which happen to be the major source of income for churches.

He accused President Akufo-Addo of mismanaging the economy.

“The debilitating and confidence-sapping problem that affects every home. We can argue what the official rate of unemployment is but we can all see the desperation of our young people.

“Nowadays when our church members come to church, they can’t give offering. They can’t pay their tithes because all our members are broke. There are no jobs in this country. That is why I have joined this demonstration,” the pastor lamented as he participated in the demonstration.

Watch Full Video: