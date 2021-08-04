ModernGhana logo
Covid-19: Delta variant increased Ghana's active cases from 1,600 to 6,766 in one month — GHS

In just a month, Ghana's actives covid-19 cases has ballooned from 1,600 to 6,766.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, has revealed.

He said 79% of new cases are Delta variant.

Speaking at a press briefing organised by the Information Ministry on Wednesday, 4 August 2021, he noted that the total tests done so far is 1,459,845 with an overall positivity rate of 7.3%.

He added that before the third wave, the death toll was 817 but has now increased to 854.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye noted that as of August 1 a total of 106,434 cases has been recorded with 98,814 recoveries.

He indicated that the trajectory of the active cases is "steep and worrying”.

According to him, there is increasing hospitalisation and deaths. “We are having emerging hotspots outside Accra and Kumasi. Total disregard to the use of face masks by the general population."

“And, unfortunately, the Delta variant has become the dominant variant as we speak now, especially in the Greater Accra. The third wave is on its way up… there’s a steep rise,” he emphasised.

