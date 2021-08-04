ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
04.08.2021 Headlines

Massive turn-up for #FixTheCountry demo [Photos]

Massive turn-up for #FixTheCountry demo [Photos]
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Thousands of Ghanaians on Wednesday, August 4 participated in the much-publicised #FixTheCountry protest.

The demonstrators are demanding among other things a new constitution and steps to address the many challenges facing the ordinary Ghanaian.

Clad in red and black, the protestors wielded placards with varying inscriptions including ‘#FixOurEducation System now’, ‘A new constitution now’, ‘Justice for Kaaka’ and ‘If Ghana was your personal property, would you run it like this?’, and several others.

The protest is to pile pressure on the government to address Ghana's numerous challenges, including youth unemployment, poor infrastructure, and high cost of living.

84202120603-8dt2wjivvq-fixthe-country-demo-16.jpeg

84202120603-qulxoba442-fixthe-country-demo-10.jpeg

84202120604-swnyqdcp53-fixthe-country-demo-7.jpeg

84202120604-k5fri7t2h0-fixthecountry-demonstration-5.jpeg

84202120604-otkvn0y442-fixthecountry-demonstration-13.jpeg

84202120605-0f72ylkxxs-fixthecountry-demonstration-6.jpeg

84202120605-h40o2s6eey-fixthe-country-demo-12.jpeg

84202120605-1j041q5ccw-fixthecountry-demonstration-2.jpeg

84202120606-ptkwn0y442-fixthe-country-demo-3.jpeg

84202120606-vaqdthfssn-fix-the-country-demo-2-1.jpeg

84202120606-0g830n4ayt-fix-the-country-demo-1-1.jpeg

84202120607-j4eq276ggb-fixthe-country-demo-9.jpeg

84202120607-m6htk8v331-fixthe-country-demo-23.jpeg

84202120607-0f72ylkxxs-blakk-rasta.jpeg

84202120608-j4eq2762gb-fix-the-country-demo-2.jpeg

---citinewsroom

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Facts are sacrosanct — Sammy Gyamfi replies ET Mensah on Saglemi housing deal
04.08.2021 | Headlines
Covid-19: Delta variant increased Ghana's active cases from 1,600 to 6,766 in one month — GHS
04.08.2021 | Headlines
ASEPA to sue Presidency for more info on petition for CJ’s removal
04.08.2021 | Headlines
PHOTOS: Ghanaians hit the streets of Accra for #FixTheCountry demo
04.08.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo rejects request to suspend CJ
04.08.2021 | Headlines
Be professional – IGP to officers providing protection at #FixTheCountry demo
04.08.2021 | Headlines
Minority goes 'mad' over deal to purchase 6 aircrafts at €111 million for Armed Forces
04.08.2021 | Headlines
Sammy Gyamfi doesn't know what he's talking about – says ET Mensah over Saglemi housing deal
04.08.2021 | Headlines
#FixTheCountry demo comes off today
04.08.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line