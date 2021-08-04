Massive turn-up for #FixTheCountry demo [Photos]

Thousands of Ghanaians on Wednesday, August 4 participated in the much-publicised #FixTheCountry protest.

The demonstrators are demanding among other things a new constitution and steps to address the many challenges facing the ordinary Ghanaian.

Clad in red and black, the protestors wielded placards with varying inscriptions including ‘#FixOurEducation System now’, ‘A new constitution now’, ‘Justice for Kaaka’ and ‘If Ghana was your personal property, would you run it like this?’, and several others.

The protest is to pile pressure on the government to address Ghana's numerous challenges, including youth unemployment, poor infrastructure, and high cost of living.

---citinewsroom