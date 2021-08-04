V/R: Three people die in ghastly accident near Sogakope

An accident at Vume near Sogakope in the Volta Region has seen three people losing their lives.

The accident according to reports occurred on the Accra-Sogakope highway at about 6:30 pm on Tuesday, 3 August 2021.

Information gathered has revealed that the three persons that died were plying the route in a tricycle (aboboya) when an over-speeding vehicle from the Sogakope direction with registration number GW 8151-18 collided with the tricycle.

The deceased who are yet to be identified sadly died on the spot.

The vehicle according to Starr News, was being driven by Dabala junction-based customs officers who were pursuing another vehicle suspected to be carrying some smuggled goods.

An eyewitness accounts that some youth in the area agitated over the incident set the vehicle ablaze after the collision with the tricycle.

The move before escalating, saw the deployment of military and police personnel to the scene to restore calm.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Sogakope District hospital for preservation with the Police looking into the accident.