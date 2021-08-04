ModernGhana logo
#FixTheCountry demo comes off today

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The much-anticipated FixTheCountry demonstration is coming off today, August 4, 2021.

The protest that has been given the go-ahead by new IGP George Akuffo Dampare is set to see thousands of Ghanaians hitting the streets of the capital to demand better from the government.

The Ghana Police Service will be assisting the protest by directing the routes of the event to prevent obstruction of pedestrian or vehicular traffic.

Find below key information about the protest provided by conveners:

Route and Destination:

We ask that all the protestors gather near Obra Spot, at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle. The protest march will go through the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, to Farisco Traffic Lights.

We will then take a left towards TUC, then continue on the road leading past Kinbu Senior High School to join the John Evans Attah Mills High Street. We will then proceed to Independence Square where the Crowd will be addressed and subsequently dispersed Obra spot (Cirele) - Farisco Left-TUC-Kinbu Senior High School-Centre for National Culture-to Independence Square.

Time of Demonstration:

The Organizers ask that all persons coming for the protest assemble at the convergence point from 6: 30am. The protest will proceed along the outlined route and starting from 8 am.

We expect the crowd to start dispersing around 2pm after they have been addressed at the Independence Square.

Public Health Measures and other Announcements:

We expect and advise all attendees to observe necessary public health measures and all other announcements. Kindly follow our official social media account @ghfixthecountry on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok for daily updates and other announcements.

