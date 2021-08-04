Expedite efforts to resolve impasse with 'deaf ears' UTAG, SSA-UoG – GRASAG tells gov’t

The Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG) is calling on the government to expedite all actions to immediately resolve the matters with the striking University Teachers' Association of Ghana (UTAG) and Senior Staff Association-Universities (SSA-UoG).

This comes a day after UTAG and SSA-UoG commenced a strike action over the failure of government to address issues relating to the conditions of service for their members.

GRASAG has released a statement to express concern.

According to the group, it is sad and disappointing to see members of UTAG and SSA-UoG give off their best to train and groom researchers and future lecturers for the country's intellectual fraternity, only to be met with deaf ears, when it comes to remunerations and conditions of service.

Insisting that the treatment of these teacher groups is unacceptable and condemnable, GRASAG has charged the government to speed up its efforts to get everything resolves.

“We wish to appeal to government to as a matter of urgency, take immediate steps towards the amicable settlement of the impasse.

“This call is a necessity since students are on the major receiving end of the consequences of the strike action. It will have negative effects on the research works, presentations, quizzes, examinations, etc. of students and further disrupt the academic calendar of the Universities and by extension, the plans of students and their parents beyond what the COVID-19 pandemic has already unleashed on us,” part of the GRASAG release reads.

Meanwhile, GRASAG is also appealing to UTAG and SSA-UoG to consider the plights of its members, and resume work since it has the potential of affecting the academic calendar of the country.

Find below the full release from GRASAG: