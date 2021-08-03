ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.08.2021 Headlines

Police say I'll sleep here for two days — Lead Convener of #FixTheCountry campaign arrested by Police

Police say I'll sleep here for two days — Lead Convener of #FixTheCountry campaign arrested by Police
Listen to article

One of the main lead conveners of the #fixthecountry campaign has reportedly been arrested by the East Legon Police.

Mawuse Oliver Baker-Vormawor is said to have been arrested for breaking road traffic regulations while driving in Accra.

He was specifically said to have failed to observe a road marking while driving.A\

According to him, the Police upon his arrested vowed to let him spend two nights in cell to miss the planned demo slated for tomorrow.

Mr. Baker-Vormawor’s arrest has already got several people suspecting a witch hunting by government due to his massive role in the #FixTheCountry campaign which has gained so much popularity within a short time.

The campaigners are supposed to be having their protest match tomorrow Wednesday, August 4, 2021 after series of attempts by the police to discourage them from embarking on the match.

His absence, it is thought, might adversely affect the demonstration tomorrow due to the roles he plays within the group.

Mr. Baker-Vormawor announced his arrest on his social media handles thus; “I have been arrested by the East Legon Police Station.1 hour nowOffence: Refusal to pay a bribe for apparently “failing to observe road markings”. #TheysayiwillSleepHereForTwoDays”.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Ejura chaos: Sanctions recommended by Justice Koomson committee not punitive enough – MP
03.08.2021 | Headlines
Damongo: Abu Jinapor places Gh¢10,000 bounty on killer of Police woman
03.08.2021 | Headlines
You'll be sacked if you fail to up your game– Asamoah Boateng caution CEOs of State Enterprises
03.08.2021 | Headlines
Defence Minister requests approval of €111million to purchase 6 aircraft for Armed Forces
03.08.2021 | Headlines
Resign for Osofo Kyereabosom to replace you – says Kofi Koranteng to Bawumia over ‘demons and principalities’ comment
03.08.2021 | Headlines
Damongo Policewoman’s 'Killer' declared wanted
03.08.2021 | Headlines
#FixTheCountry: Conveners hold fruitful meeting with new IGP ahead of protest tomorrow
03.08.2021 | Headlines
Over Ghc12m was used to purchase seedlings for Green Ghana project — Abu Jinapor
03.08.2021 | Headlines
Collins Dauda not served with Saglemi Housing suit – Spokesperson
03.08.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line