Ejura chaos: Sanctions recommended by Justice Koomson committee not punitive enough – MP

The Member of Parliament for Ejura Sekyedumase, Mohammed Bawah Braimah says the recommendations of the Justice Koomson Committee on the Ejura killings are not punitive enough.

According to him, a lot of people are disappointed in the findings and recommendations made by the committee.

The report of the commission among other things recommended the dismissal of the Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu, Mohammed Salisu Bamba as well as the soldier who led the command for the ground operation on the day of the incident.

Mr. Braimah insisted that the recommended punishments are not punitive enough.

He told pressmen that he expected the committee to recommend serious sanctions on the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah who admitted to inviting the soldiers.

“The committee should have recommended the removal of the [Ashanti] Regional Minister or a hefty punishment [be imposed on him]. If you look at the work of the committee, they should have even invited the military men who were on the ground. They rather invited the officers in Kumasi who were not on the ground but gave evidence based on hearsay. And hearsay evidence isn’t always factual. They should have even invited the commander who was on the ground,” he said.

The legislator asserted that the punishment imposed on some military officers who brutalized residents of Wa recently was a good example that could be replicated in the Ejura incident, especially since the latter saw people killed.

“Even with the case in Wa, we all saw the kind of sanctions that were meted out, to the extent that even recruits who just passed out were sanctioned in such a way that they cannot even attain a certain rank in their lifetime in the military. We think the recommendations for sanctions should have been far-reaching,” he said.

---citinewsroom