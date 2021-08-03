We've made adequate security arrangements for #FixTheCountry protest – Police

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has assured that it has made adequate security arrangements for the much anticipated #FixTheCountry protest.

On Wednesday, August 3, 2021, the Economy Fighters League will be one of the leading groups to spearhead the planned protest that had to be delayed for months.

Ahead of what will be a massive demonstration, DSP Afia Tengey who is the Public Relations Officer of the Greater Accra Region Police Command has emphasized that the security agency is ready to provide security for Ghanaians that will hit the streets.

“Regarding the fix the country demonstration I want to state that the Police have made adequate security arrangements for this march come tomorrow,” DSP Afia Tengey told TV3 in an interview.

This comes a day after new Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare held fruitful talks with conveners of the FixTheCountry protest.

At the meeting, the conveners of the FixTheCountry protest detailed the routes for their march to the IGP and gave him the assurance that there will be strict adherence to all the safety Covid-19 protocols.

Tomorrow’s protest will start off at Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange through the Farisco Traffic Light towards the TUC-Kinbu Senior High School road.

The demonstration that will commence at 8am is expected to end at the Black Star Square