Obuasi: Adansi Kwapia Chief sues Minerals Commission, Chinese nationals over mining on stool lands

Listen to article

The Chief of Adansi Kwapia, Nana Gyamena Kwabena Oyiakwan II and the Kontihene of the area, Nana Anokye Ababio have filed a law suit against mining activities on stool lands at Obuasi in the Ashanti region.

The suit is against the Minerals Commission, the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Environmental Protection Agency, four Chinese national and others for their alleged involvement in mining activities on Kwapia stool lands.

The chiefs allege that some parcels of land meant for residents in the area have been forcibly taken away from the people.

According to them, their lands have been given out to some Chinese nationals and other persons under the guise of the community mining initiative without their permission.

The Chiefs believe the Obuasi Municipal Assembly and the Minerals Commission are complicit in the mining activities in the area.

They thus want the court to ensure their lands are given back to them.

Earlier this year, the Chief of Kwapia caused the arrest of the four Chinese nationals involved in illegal mining.

The Obuasi Municipal Assembly on its part defended the decision and insisted that it did no wrong in taking over the land.

---citinewsroom