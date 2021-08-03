Alliance of Concerned Nurses and Midwives to join #FixTheCountry Demo

Listen to article

The Alliance for Concerned Nurses and Midwives has declared its maximum support and participation for the #FixTheCountry demonstration slated for Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

A statement signed by the Convener, Solomon Tettey said the Alliance sees the upcoming demonstration as an opportunity to talk about various systemic problems that affect the delivery of services as nurses and midwives.

It said many nurses and midwives have been posted to facilities that lack basic logistics and social amenities to work with, a situation that greatly affects their lives, and that of the people they need to attend to.

“The absence of some basic needs which will enhance our work as health care providers in every corner of this country even attests to the need for us to join this #fixthecountry demo.

"…We join this demonstration as we speak devoid of partisan politics on issues affecting all of us as Ghanaians that must be addressed immediately or in the long term”, the statement said.

The Alliance is encouraging those who would not be able to join the protest match due to their shifts times to join on social media platforms by highlighting the things that need redress in the country.

“We are also informing our members that this protest is not against a party in power but against anyone who may not be performing his or her duty (leadership) to make our work as health care providers smooth. You cannot be intimidated,” the statement emphasised.