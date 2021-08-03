S/R: Minister visits Regional Police Commander over murder of Police woman

Listen to article

Savannah Regional Minister, Hon. Saeed Muazu Jibril and the Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for Savannah Region, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana "Kalmonia" have paid a visit to the Regional Police Commander to commensurate with him following the alleged murder of late constable Sandra Aseidu by suspect Luois Asante a.k.a Gago.

The minister, overwhelmed with emotions over the heinous act, expressed his shock and gave assurance to the police commander of his office and government's support to the command to bring the perpetrator(s) to book.

The Regional Police Commander COP Bediako on his turn, thanked the minister and the Regional NPP chairman for their show of concern.

The slain female police Constable was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend identified as Louis Asante a.k.a. Gago who is currently at large.

Reports say the suspect traveled to Damongo from Obuasi in the Ashanti Region to visit the deceased [Constable Sandra Aseidu] only to find her with another man in her room.

Incensed by the act, the jealous boyfriend confronted the other man believed to be a soldier. They both traded blows.

An account of the landlord to the deceased revealed that the prime suspect of the murdered deceased immediately left the scene after the brawl.

He said the police woman left for work the following morning after calm was restored.

According to the landlord, his instincts told him in the early stages of today Monday, August 2, 2021 to check on the police woman considering the seriousness of the matter.

True to his instincts, he opened the door and found the deceased Constable Sandra dead soaked in blood on her bed after suffering from multiple knife stabs.

The body of the deceased has been conveyed to the West Gonja hospital awaiting autopsy.

The police are on the manhunt to arrest the suspect.