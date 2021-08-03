Residents angry over excessive noise pollution by Nigerians at Lapaz-New Market area

Some residents of Lapaz, Tabora Number 3 and New Market areas are complaining of the excessive noise pollution foreigners cause on daily basis.

The angry residents who registered their displeasure to this reporter noted that the foreigners, mostly Nigerians, hold parties every weekend at some pubs with loudspeakers.

“In the nights we can’t sleep because they will play loud Nigerian music amid so much noise by the MC. Why would these people cause us so much discomfort in our own country”, Anty Cecelia of Taborah Number 3 said.

Mr. Julius Avegah of Lapaz New Market laments the lack of enforcement of the President social gatherings to bring these foreigners to order.

“When they come to the pub, it’s as if there’s no pandemic we’re fighting. No masks on, no social distancing, all the place filled with these young men and a lot of prostitutes”, he pointed.

Some residents have complained about the growing number of foreigners in that area and the growing lawlessness.

They are calling on the authorities to sanitise the area by limiting the entertainment activities and patronage of the numerous pubs operating in that enclave.