4 arrested over reckless gunshots

Four persons will be put before court this week for allegedly possessing and discharging firearms and ammunitions without permission at Sekesua in Upper Manya Krobo District over the weekend.

The suspects are Enoch Donkor, 22; John Ashiley, 22; Adema Eugene, 35, and Kwaku Asare, 22, who are already on the Police wanted list allegedly fired gunshots indiscriminately which injured one person when one of their members attended his sister's funeral at Sekesua.

During the funeral, the suspects who looked heavily drunk started misbehaving by firing sporadically during the burial service of the sister of their brother resulting in distress calls from mourners to Police.

DSP John Yeboah, Asesewa District Police Commander, who confirmed the incident said upon receipt of distress calls from mourners, he quickly dispatched men to the scene but the suspects fled in a Toyota Corolla saloon car with registration number GG 1226-16 when they saw the police arriving at the scene.

According to him, at Otrokper police checkpoint, suspects were signaled to stop but they rather opened fire and fled into a nearby bush abandoning their car. Police returned fire which resulted in the injury of one of the suspects.

The youth of Akatekpor, a neighboring community helped the Police to arrest suspects but one managed to escape, but was later arrested at his hideout in Somanya.

The suspects alleged to be criminals, some wanted by Police for various crimes accompanied one of their members to a funeral at Sekesua community.

Suspects are expected to be charged.

—DGN online