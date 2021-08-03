ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.08.2021 Crime & Punishment

4 arrested over reckless gunshots

4 arrested over reckless gunshots
Listen to article

Four persons will be put before court this week for allegedly possessing and discharging firearms and ammunitions without permission at Sekesua in Upper Manya Krobo District over the weekend.

The suspects are Enoch Donkor, 22; John Ashiley, 22; Adema Eugene, 35, and Kwaku Asare, 22, who are already on the Police wanted list allegedly fired gunshots indiscriminately which injured one person when one of their members attended his sister's funeral at Sekesua.

During the funeral, the suspects who looked heavily drunk started misbehaving by firing sporadically during the burial service of the sister of their brother resulting in distress calls from mourners to Police.

DSP John Yeboah, Asesewa District Police Commander, who confirmed the incident said upon receipt of distress calls from mourners, he quickly dispatched men to the scene but the suspects fled in a Toyota Corolla saloon car with registration number GG 1226-16 when they saw the police arriving at the scene.

According to him, at Otrokper police checkpoint, suspects were signaled to stop but they rather opened fire and fled into a nearby bush abandoning their car. Police returned fire which resulted in the injury of one of the suspects.

The youth of Akatekpor, a neighboring community helped the Police to arrest suspects but one managed to escape, but was later arrested at his hideout in Somanya.

The suspects alleged to be criminals, some wanted by Police for various crimes accompanied one of their members to a funeral at Sekesua community.

Suspects are expected to be charged.

—DGN online

More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Man arrested for allegedly beheading herdsman
02.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Police hunt for five members of kidnap syndicate in Savannah Region
02.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Central Gonja: Two suspected kidnappers busted in Buipe, others on the run
01.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Another suspect arrested in MoMo vender robbery at Nasia
30.07.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Walewale: Two suspects grabbed for robbing MoMo vendor of Ghc25,000
29.07.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Man jailed 9 years and five months for bathing girlfriend, mother with acid
29.07.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Nanumba North: Two grabbed over attack, motorbike theft
26.07.2021 | Crime & Punishment
A/R: Man attacks wife with machete at Nkran
26.07.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Immigration Service intercepts 1,550 parcels of marijuana
26.07.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line